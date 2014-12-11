* FCA to make it easier for customers to shop around
* More investigation into "enhanced" annuity sales
* Pensions expert Ros Altmann says plans not enough
By Huw Jones and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Dec 11 Insurance firms will have to show
how their annuities compare with rivals' to ensure customers get
the best deal, Britain's financial watchdog said on Thursday,
following an investigation that cleared the industry of
widespread mis-selling.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was publishing
findings from its study into the retirement income market after
announcing in February that insurers failed to give customers
the best deal on annuities, which provide an income for life.
Since then the market has changed dramatically after British
Finance Minister George Osborne announced in his March budget
plans to scrap an obligation to buy an annuity.
The FCA said its study confirmed competition was not optimal
and that sales practices had contributed to consumers not
shopping around for the best offer. It said "significant
improvements" were needed and proposed a number of changes.
The FCA also proposed replacing an industry code on pensions
with its own rules and, in the longer term, offer consumers a
"pensions dashboard" that would allow them to see all their
lifetime retirement savings in one place.
"The budget reforms are a game changer for the retirement
income market. People will be given more choice and many will
want some support to ensure they make the right decisions for
them," said Christopher Woolard, FCA director of policy.
The watchdog's tone had softened since February, when it
said in a review that the annuities market was disorderly, with
insurers maximising profits and failing to give the best deal.
The full study instead found no widespread evidence of
mis-selling and said the right annuity bought on the open market
with an average sized pension pot offered good value.
But the FCA said it would investigate further whether people
with life-shortening medical conditions missed out on buying
so-called enhanced annuities that pay out a higher income.
In November, Aviva said it would compensate 250
customers who had been missold annuities after a newspaper
reported that savers with certain medical conditions should have
been offered an increased payout by the firm.
Pensions expert Ros Altmann accused the FCA of dragging its
feet. "I am struck by the lack of urgency with which the FCA is
tackling the problems," she said.
"We need to stop any further mis-selling, but the FCA has
still not achieved this. It's so disappointing."
Tom McPhail, head of pensions research at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said the report will come as a relief to an industry
still coming to grips with the biggest change in a generation --
especially as it found no widespread mis-selling and endorsed
annuities as good value if customers shopped around.
About 420,000 annuities worth 14 billion pounds($22 billion)
were sold annually in recent years.
($1 = 0.6372 pounds)
