LONDON Jan 7 The bulk of pensions accessed by British savers between July and September 2015 were fully cashed out, following rules changes earlier in the year, the country's financial markets regulator said on Thursday.

A total of 120,969 pensions, or 68 percent of those accessed during the period, were cashed out, of which the vast majority - 88 percent - were for pot sizes of 30,000 pounds ($43,698.00) or less, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

Under the new rules, announced in finance minister George Osborne's spring budget, individuals no longer have to buy an annuity, or income for life, at retirement with their pension savings.

Just 13 percent of retirees opted to use their savings to buy an annuity between July and September, the FCA said, while 30 percent of people had taken some or all of their money using more flexible income drawdown products. ($1 = 0.6865 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Jane Merriman)