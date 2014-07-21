LONDON, July 21 Britain's finance ministry said on Monday that it expects little lasting market impact from its major reforms to employee pension schemes, and continued strong demand for British government and corporate bonds.

"The government believes that the overall impact on the existing defined benefit asset base is likely to be limited," the finance ministry said after consulting with industry.

"It is expected that there will still be a strong continuing demand for high quality fixed income assets, including government and corporate bonds," it added.

Some pension schemes may need to invest some of their money in more liquid assets, it also said.

(Reporting by David Milliken)