By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 27 The British government laid
plans on Tuesday to cope with possible fuel shortages if a
strike by tanker drivers goes ahead, lining up the army to help
and warning businesses and the public to make preparations.
Truckers voted on Monday to take strike action that union
officials said could deplete petrol stocks within two days,
against a backdrop of tough austerity measures to tackle a
record peacetime public budget gap.
Hauliers and farmers protesting high fuel taxes brought much
of the country to a standstill in 2000 when they blockaded oil
refineries and petrol distribution centres.
Anxious to avoid a repeat that could hit an ailing economy
and would embarrass the country in the run-up to July's Olympic
Games, the government is drafting contingency plans to deploy
the army on Britain's streets for the first time in almost a
decade.
Ministers are considering asking businesses to lend them
tankers to be driven by soldiers, who would need eight days'
training to be ready, as well as getting more drivers.
"There are discussions ongoing," a spokeswoman for Prime
Minster David Cameron said. "We are looking at all the options
as to how we can help resolve this."
"...A strike and the disruption that would follow is in
nobody's interest, particularly the UK economy."
STRAINED RELATIONS
Britain's industrial relations were further strained last
week by a government budget that phases in cuts in the top rate
of tax for the highest earners while the austerity programme
rumbles on.
Public sector workers, who staged the biggest walkout seen
in a generation last year, are still involved in a dispute over
proposed changes to their pensions.
Even the police, who have are banned by law from taking
industrial action are seeking the right to strike over growing
discontent with government policies.
Britain's biggest union Unite, which represents the 2,000
fuel tanker drivers, said its drivers supplied 90 percent of
Britain's petrol forecourts and any action could affect 7,900 of
the 8,706 filling stations across the UK. Stocks would begin to
run dry within 48 hours of any action.
No strike dates have been set yet, with local activists
meeting in the next few days to decide the way forward, a Unite
spokesman said.
In the meantime, the union was urging employers to resume
talks and called for ministers to intervene, he added.
There was no sign Britons were begin to stockpile fuel and
the RMI petrol retailers association said there were only
isolated reports of motorists panic-buying but the government
warned that the public should be prepared.
"People, especially, businesses should look at their
contingency plans should there be a dispute," Cameron's
spokeswoman said. "If there is a strike, and we really want to
avoid this, then disruption is inevitable."
The last time British armed forces were out on the streets
was during a firefighters' strike in 2002/3 when troops drove
old military firetenders nicknamed "green goddesses".
Economists said a strike was unlikely to have far-reaching
consequences for the fragile economic recovery, but could have
some short-term impact.
"There's some talk going around that the tanker drivers'
strike will cause a surge in fuel prices at the pump which will
hit real disposable income again ... and enhances prospects for
an extension of QE in May," said Eric Wand, fixed income
strategist at Lloyds.
(Additional reporting by Matt Falloon and David Milliken;
Editing by John Stonestreet)