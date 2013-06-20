China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, June 20 Britain's Department of Health said on Thursday it was considering cutting some drug prices by between 10 and 20 percent to ensure the state healthcare system gets good value for money.
Governments across Europe have been taking a tough line on medicine costs as stagnant economic growth hits budgets.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)