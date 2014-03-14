* Severely ill may get access to some drugs years earlier
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, March 14 Britain is to accelerate access
to ground-breaking drugs for serious conditions under a new
early-access plan that the government hopes will benefit both
patients and pharmaceutical companies.
The initiative, which has similarities with a U.S. scheme
that has speeded the development of so-called "breakthrough"
medicines, follows criticism that Britain's state-run healthcare
system is too slow to adopt new medical treatments.
The Early Access to Medicines scheme, which was unveiled on
Friday, will mean that patients with life-threatening and
debilitating diseases may get access to novel medicines months
or even years before they are officially licensed for sale.
Doctors will be able to prescribe promising new drugs as
soon as the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
- the country's drugs watchdog - signals that the benefits
outweigh the risks, following an initial scientific assessment.
The programme will be funded by drug companies. That is a
bonus for the country's National Health Service, will which not
bear any extra costs, but it is a bone of contention for the
industry, even though companies overall applauded the plan.
Health minister Jeremy Hunt said the scheme would help make
Britain a leading location for life sciences and drug
development, and should create more jobs by encouraging firms to
carry out more work in the country.
Pharma has traditionally been a key plank of the British
economy, thanks to the presence of local groups such as
GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, and the
presence of laboratories operated by several international
players.
But recent cutbacks, including Pfizer's decision
three years ago to close its large R&D site in Sandwich,
southern England, have dealt a blow to the sector and worried
the government. That prompted a pledge by Prime Minister David
Cameron in 2011 to improve early access to key new drugs.
The new scheme will be launched in April. Medicines deemed
suitable for inclusion will be given a Promising Innovative
Medicine designation, which could occur several years before
licensing.
Although companies will have to fund early access out of
their own pockets, they will gain valuable experience about drug
use and be able to build up awareness of new medicines among
prescribing doctors.
The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry
welcomed the initiative. However, trade body said the lack of
central funding was a concern and it asked that the scheme be
reviewed after the first year to look at funding options.
