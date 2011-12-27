Britain's Prince Philip is driven away from Papworth Hospital in southern England December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Queen Elizabeth's 90-year-old husband Prince Philip left a British hospital on Tuesday after undergoing successful surgery to clear a blocked heart artery.

With the window of the jeep he was travelling in wound down, Philip waved at the media as he left Papworth hospital near Cambridge.

Philip, who was rushed into hospital by helicopter on December 23, has missed most of the royal family's Christmas festivities. The queen and Philip's grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, have visited him in hospital.

Philip was on his way to his family's rural Sandringham estate in eastern England, Buckingham Palace said.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)