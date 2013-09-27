By Sarah Young
| LONDON, Sept 27
LONDON, Sept 27 More than half of British
airline pilots say they have fallen asleep in the cockpit, a
survey said, ahead of an EU vote on flying hours which a pilots'
association said could compromise flight safety.
According to the British Airline Pilots' Association
(BALPA), 56 percent of 500 commercial pilots admitted to being
asleep while on the flight deck and, of those, nearly one in
three said they had woken up to find their co-pilot also asleep.
Pilot exhaustion grabbed the headlines this week when a
newspaper reported two pilots on a British long-haul flight fell
asleep in the cockpit, leaving the packed jet travelling
unsupervised on autopilot.
The survey, released by BALPA, came ahead of a vote in the
European Parliament on Monday on new rules which could replace
British regulations.
BALPA, a trade union for pilots, voiced concerns that these
proposed changes would water down British safety standards.
The rule changes would mean that pilots could work a maximum
of 110 hours in a two-week period, more than the 95-hour limit
under British regulations, and at night could be expected to fly
for up to 11 hours, against a current 10-hour limit.
"Tiredness is already a major challenge for pilots who are
deeply concerned that unscientific new EU rules will cut UK
standards and lead to increased levels of tiredness, which has
been shown to be a major contributory factor in air accidents,"
BALPA General Secretary Jim McAuslan said in a statement.
The proposals, devised by the European Aviation Safety
Agency to harmonise the rules regarding pilots' hours across the
European Union, would also mean they could be called to work at
any time on their days off. Currently, restrictions are in place
to help them plan their rest on days off.
The survey of pilots, by pollster ComRes, found 84 percent
of respondents believed their abilities had been compromised
over the last six months by tiredness with almost half saying
pilot exhaustion was the biggest threat to flight safety.
British lawmakers, in a report published earlier this month,
expressed concern that the new European rules set the limit for
the flight duty period at night too high.
But the Association of European Airlines, which represents
31 European airlines, urged support for the proposals, saying
they would ensure all airlines followed the same rules.
"The new ... rules would ensure that Europe will continue to
have one of the strictest rules in the world, even stricter than
today," the body's acting Secretary-General Athar Husain Khan
said in a statement.
The Civil Aviation Agency, Britain's aviation regulator,
dismissed worries about the new rules.
"We think the new European flight time limitation
regulations maintain the UK's current high safety levels, and
will actually increase safety for UK passengers travelling on
some other European airlines," it said in a statement.