LONDON, April 21 Exxon's UK arm Esso has
shut a pipeline running from its Fawley oil refinery near
Southampton for checks, the company said on Monday, after a
report that thieves tapped into the line and took thousands of
litres of fuel.
"Esso is committed to the very highest standards of safety.
The pipeline has therefore been closed down and our specialists
are working to check it and, if necessary, effect any repair,"
the statement said.
A company spokesman said Esso did not expect its retail
customers to be affected by the pipeline closure. Esso is a UK
unit of Exxon Mobil.
Earlier on Monday, the Daily Echo newspaper reported that
police were hunting a gang of thieves who were thought to have
tapped into the pipeline.
