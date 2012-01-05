* MPs fault gap between UK rhetoric and action on piracy
* UK to host international conference on Somalia next month
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Jan 5 The British government
should consider bringing Somali pirates to Britain for trial,
lawmakers said on Thursday, accusing the government of not doing
enough to tackle a problem that cost $135 million in ransoms
last year alone.
Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee also called on the
government -- which recently announced it will permit British
merchant ships sailing off Somalia to carry armed guards -- to
state clearly when these guards may legally open fire.
"We conclude that for too long there has been a noticeable
gap between the (British) government's rhetoric and its action,"
the influential committee said in a report on Somali piracy.
Britain will host an international conference on Feb. 23 to
try to agree on measures to tackle instability and piracy in the
east African country, described by Prime Minister David Cameron
as a "failed state that directly threatens British interests."
Pirates operating from the Somali coast have raked in
hundreds of millions of dollars in ransoms from hijacking ships
and currently hold up to 10 ships and 200 hostages
.
The lawmakers said that despite nine U.N. Security Council
resolutions and three multinational naval operations,
counter-piracy policy had had limited impact.
"The number of attacks, the costs to the industry and the
price of the ransoms have all increased significantly since
2007", said the committee its report, calling for decisive
action against piracy.
Proposals to pursue financial transactions related to piracy
had potential as a tool in the fight against piracy, said the
report. The solution lay theoretically in pursuing stability on
land, although British and international leverage there was
limited, it said.
Very few British merchant ships had been successfully
attacked, but Somali piracy threatened Britain's economy through
the banking, insurance and shipping industries -- all key to
London's position as a global financial centre -- as well as
ships that Britain depended on for trade, the report said.
FINANCIAL FLOWS
"Despite this, piracy is not a priority task for Royal Navy
forces and the UK has at times barely dedicated even one ship to
counter-piracy activities. The naval operations have been
further limited by the failure to prosecute detained suspects
and rules of engagement that required strengthening earlier this
year," it said.
Noting that ransoms paid to pirates in 2011 totalled "an
alarming $135 million", the committee said the British
government had been "disappointingly slow to take action on
financial flows relating to ransom payments."
Even when pirates are detained by naval forces, around 90
percent of them are released without charge, the report said.
The lawmakers said prosecuting pirates in local courts
should remain the preferred option and conceded there were
difficulties in bringing suspected pirates back to Britain for
prosecution.
"However, we also conclude that there is no legal reason for
the UK not to assert jurisdiction and try pirates in our
national courts, and we urge the government to consider this as
an option if no other country will take suspected pirates
captured by UK ships", their report said.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman rebuffed the criticism, saying
Britain had "consistently been at the forefront of the
international community's efforts to counter piracy off the
coast of Somalia."
She said Britain would always seek to take action to help
ensure the successful prosecution of pirates wherever there was
a chance of success. "However, our first priority is to support
the countries in the region to deal with the problem of piracy
in the region itself", she said.
(Editing by Roger Atwood)