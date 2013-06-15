By Tom Perry
| CAIRO, June 15
CAIRO, June 15 An EgyptAir jet heading to New
York from Cairo was diverted and landed in Scotland on Saturday
after a passenger found a note in a toilet containing a threat
to set the plane on fire, the Egyptian airline told Reuters.
The pilot informed air traffic control and landed at Glasgow
Prestwick Airport where the 310 passengers would disembark,
Tawfik Assy, chairman of the state-owned airline, said in Cairo.
The authorities would search the plane once passengers were
taken off, he added. Scottish police confirmed the incident had
taken place but had no further details.
A note, written in English and reading, "This flight will be
on fire," was found next to a pencil in one of the plane's
toilets by a woman passenger, Assy said.
Once the crew were made aware, the pilot diverted:
"According to the rules, we have to be on the ground as soon as
possible," Assy said.
No comment was immediately available from Prestwick airport.
(Additional reporting by Steven Addison in London; Writing by
Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Roche)