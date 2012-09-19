* Programme to subsidise uptake of plug-in vehicles not
working-Select Committee
* Sales of electric cars disappointing
* Lack of certainty over number of charging points
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain needs a more ambitious
programme to encourage the uptake of low-carbon vehicles, as
sales of the cars have disappointed, a committee made up of UK
Members of Parliament said on Thursday.
As part of its aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to 80
percent below 1990 levels by 2050, the government has offered 25
percent off the price of a plug-in electric car capped at 5,000
pounds.
Plug-in cars, such as the Chevrolet Volt, Nissan Leaf
, Toyota Prius and Vauxhall Ampera,
typically cost in excess of 20,000 pounds ($32,500).
The government expects to see tens of thousands of plug-in
vehicles, which have a longer driving range than all-electric
vehicles but which still need to be charged, on the roads by
2015, but demand has been weak, said a report by the Transport
Select Committee.
In 2011, 1,052 vehicles eligible for the plug-in car grant
were registered. The committee said consumer demand was lagging
behind and that the subsidy was ineffective because the purchase
price was still too high.
"So far, Department for Transport expenditure on plug-in
cars - some 11 million pounds - has benefited just a handful of
motorists," said Louise Ellman, chair of the committee.
"Ministers should not sit back and hope that the
government's policy on plug-in cars will reduce transport carbon
emissions. Far more work is required to ensure that this
programme is a good use of public funds."
Emissions from domestic transport account for around a
quarter of the UK's total carbon dioxide emissions, with car
emissions accounting for over half of that amount.
There is also uncertainty over the number of charging points
being installed across the country.
"It is unclear whether the provision of public charging
infrastructure encourages demand for plug-in cars. Indeed, the
government does not even have a register of all the charge
points installed at public expense," Ellman said.
The government should set milestones for the number of
plug-ins it expects to see on the roads so the success of its
low-carbon vehicle strategy can be assessed, the report said.