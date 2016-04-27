LONDON, April 27 Two businesses within Britain's
largest independent printing company Polestar, responsible for
producing magazines for national newspapers, has fallen into
administration, putting around 1,400 jobs at risk.
Polestar had supplied products for Daily Mail publisher DMG
Media but a person familiar with the situation said
the Daily Mail had not renewed the contract. The source said DMG
may instead go to another large group called Prinovis, owned by
Germany's Bertelsmann.
Two businesses within the company - Polestar UK Print
Limited and Polestar Stones-Wheatons Limited - have since been
placed in administration - a form of creditor protection.
"The business had previously undergone a pre-packaged sale
with the aim of protecting value and achieving stability,"
administrator PWC said.
"Unfortunately the decision by its largest customer not to
transfer their business to the new company as well as continued
pressure from other stakeholders has threatened the viability of
the ongoing business."
Prinovis declined to comment and no-one at Polestar and
Daily Mail was immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Evans)