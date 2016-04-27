LONDON, April 27 Two businesses within Britain's largest independent printing company Polestar, responsible for producing magazines for national newspapers, has fallen into administration, putting around 1,400 jobs at risk.

Polestar had supplied products for Daily Mail publisher DMG Media but a person familiar with the situation said the Daily Mail had not renewed the contract. The source said DMG may instead go to another large group called Prinovis, owned by Germany's Bertelsmann.

Two businesses within the company - Polestar UK Print Limited and Polestar Stones-Wheatons Limited - have since been placed in administration - a form of creditor protection.

"The business had previously undergone a pre-packaged sale with the aim of protecting value and achieving stability," administrator PWC said.

"Unfortunately the decision by its largest customer not to transfer their business to the new company as well as continued pressure from other stakeholders has threatened the viability of the ongoing business."

Prinovis declined to comment and no-one at Polestar and Daily Mail was immediately available to comment.

