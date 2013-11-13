LONDON Nov 13 London's Metropolitan Police said
on Wednesday it will consider outsourcing services from custody
healthcare to catering worth 500 million pounds ($796 million) a
year to help save money.
Companies like Capita, Serco and G4S
, who all work in the British justice sector and have
seen new contracts put out at a slower pace than many analysts
had anticipated, will welcome the announcement.
Police forces across England and Wales have to find savings
of 20 percent from 2011 to 2015 due to cuts in government
funding.
Scotland Yard will gather outsourcing proposals from
potential bidders next year, the Metropolitan Police said.
Some of the new areas it may ask firms to run are custody
healthcare, language services, catering and procurement.
The Metropolitan Police already outsources IT, facilities
management and transport services.
The regions have approached their funding problems
differently, with Lincolnshire police paying G4S 200 million
pounds to run services from firearms to custody suites, while
the West Midlands force has backtracked on outsourcing
altogether.
G4S and British firm Interserve are two of five
companies bidding to supply Avon and Somerset police, in the
south west of England, with detainee transport and custody
services, while other forces are trialling similar schemes.
G4S and Serco, however, are under investigation after the
government found they had overcharged it on electronic tagging
contracts.