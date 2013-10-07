* New UK strategy to "relentlessly disrupt" crime gangs
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Oct 7 Britain launched a new
crime-fighting agency on Monday and unveiled a revamped strategy
to combat serious organised crime, which it says costs the
country 24 billion pounds ($38.6 billion) and represents a
threat to national security.
At the heart of what the government vowed would be a tougher
new approach is the National Crime Agency (NCA), dubbed
Britain's version of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
(FBI) by media, which will focus on organised, economic and
cyber crime, border policing and child sex abuse.
NCA Director General Keith Bristow has also promised a new
relationship with the private sector to combat white-collar
crime, actively seeking bankers to work as unpaid "specials".
"I think that in the past organised crime hasn't been given
sufficient focus," Home Secretary (interior minister) Theresa
May told reporters. "Organised crime is changing, it's becoming
more diverse, it's becoming international, it's more online. As
crime changes, we need to change our response too."
The new strategy will adopt the four strands used in
Britain's counter-terrorism approach - pursue, prevent, prepare
and protect. May said the aim was not just more prosecutions but
"the relentless disruption" of criminal gangs.
"Organised crime is a national security threat," she said.
The NCA takes on many of the duties of its widely criticised
predecessor, the Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) which
Prime Minister David Cameron's government decided to replace
shortly after coming to power in 2010.
However the opposition Labour Party said the NCA was just a
re-branding exercise which disguised cuts to policing budgets.
"The new organisation is not strong enough to deal with the
exponential growth of economic and online crime," said Labour's
policing spokesman David Hanson.
Bristow, however, said his new agency would transform the
police approach to organised crime, and he also promised to work
to better understand areas such as fraud that remain
under-reported and under-recorded.
"Banks, for instance, are aware of fraud ... and for a
variety of reasons may or may nor report that to law
enforcement," he told reporters at a briefing ahead of the
agency's launch.
"BANKING SPECIALS"
The agency will also recruit NCA "specials" - similar to
special constables who act as volunteer police officers - with
skills in areas such as finance and accountancy to help uncover
how some criminals hide their assets.
"We will want people, for instance, who understand banking,"
said Bristow, adding there had been "people queuing up outside
the door" to offer their services.
The NCA, which will have more than 4,000 officers, will have
the first national intelligence hub, a national unit to tackle
cyber crime, and will take the lead in coordinating the police
response to cross-border drugs gangs, complex international
fraud, and online child sex abusers.
The aim is to make better use of the resources in the
existing 44 local forces in England, Wales and Scotland, and
other niche law enforcement agencies, to prioritise the most
serious criminals and gangs.
The NCA estimates there are some 37,000 individuals spread
across 5,500 groups involved in organised crime in Britain, with
as many as 22 percent of these thought to be foreign nationals.
"There will be no one beyond the reach of law enforcement or
beyond the reach of the NCA," said Bristow, a former police
chief constable based in central England.
Unlike the FBI, however, the NCA will not be involved in
national security or counter-terrorism, although that might
change in the future once it is established.
However, Bristow played down suggestions the agency could
take over the work of the Serious Fraud Office, which has come
in for much criticism following massive blunders in some
high-profile cases.
