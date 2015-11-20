LONDON Nov 20 Planned budget cuts to Britain's
police force may "reduce very significantly" its ability to
respond to a Paris-style attack, according to one of its most
senior police officers.
In a leaked documented shown to the BBC, British Interior
Minister Theresa May was warned a squeeze on police funding
would affect its ability to respond to multiple attacks as seen
in the French capital last week.
The BBC did not name the senior officer who produced the
report.
Finance minister George Osborne's Autumn Statement next week
is expected to deliver multi-billion pound cuts to services such
as policing.
A spokesman for the Home Office said it would not comment on
the leaked document.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Toby Chopra)