* Police told to avoid "flirty" journalists
* Reputation of both press and police damaged
* Ties exposed by failure of phone hacking probe
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 4 London's police must end
their cosy relationship with the media that has damaged their
reputation and seen officers leaking confidential information to
journalists in late-night drinking sessions, a report said on
Wednesday.
The close ties, exposed by the initial lack of investigation
into the illegal behaviour of some of Rupert Murdoch's
journalists, had caused "serious harm", said the report by
Elizabeth Filkin, a former commissioner into parliamentary
standards.
She warned officers to avoid "flirty" journalists who plied
them with drink to get stories.
"Alcohol. Late-night carousing, long sessions, yet another
bottle of wine at lunch - these are all long-standing media
tactics to get you to spill the beans. Avoid," said the report.
"It is clear ... that there is a range of contact that is
'not permitted' and which, if unregulated, will continue to
cause damage to the MPS (London's Metropolitan Police Service)
and the public," it added.
The report was ordered by the government in the wake of
revelations that the News of the World tabloid, owned by an arm
of Murdoch's News Corp, had hacked into the phones of
thousands of people, including celebrities and murder victims.
The case shook Britain's powerful media and the police - who
were accused of failing to investigate the allegations properly
for several years.
It was also an embarrassment for British Prime Minister
David Cameron, who had hired a former News of the World editor
as his spokesman.
At the height of the scandal in 2011, the top two police
officers at the Metropolitan Police Service quit over their
handling of the case.
The second to go, assistant commissioner John Yates, had
dismissed demands for a new probe in 2009 after just eight hours
of reconsidering the case.
Filkin told a news conference on Wednesday that she could
not say for certain that the police had failed to investigate
the phone hacking because of the ties to Murdoch's company, but
said that was certainly the perception among the public.
"That was the greatest concern for me," she said. "The Met
needs to bring about significant cultural change. There is a
huge amount of work to be done."
In her report, Filkin quoted John Whittingdale, the chairman
of a parliamentary committee which is also investigating phone
hacking, who said the failure to investigate the allegations was
"appalling negligence if not corruption".
"The only reason that I can think that the hacking enquiry
was not fully pursued was that it was a story that the police
did not wish to uncover. They did not want to damage their
relationships with News International," he said, referring to
Murdoch's British newspaper arm.
Filkin said she had heard allegations of police passing on
tips to journalists in exchange for money, while other officers
were seduced by the "buzz" of talking to reporters.
"This situation appears to have compromised the capacity of
both the police and the media to scrutinise the activities of
the other," her report said.
"The close relationship which developed between parts of the
MPS and the media has caused serious harm," it added.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe told
journalists the force would change its way of dealing with the
media. "There should be no more secret conversations, there
should be no more improper contact. Meetings will no longer be
enhanced by hospitality and alcohol," he said.
The report is the first of several due this year following
the phone hacking scandal. The ongoing judicial inquiry looking
into press standards will resume next week.