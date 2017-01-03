LONDON Jan 3 A man has died after being shot by
police during an operation in northern England, West Yorkshire
Police said on Tuesday.
Police said the incident occurred during a "pre-planned
policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield at
about 1800 GMT on Monday.
"A police firearm was discharged and a man has died," police
said.
There were no further details and the death has been
referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission to
investigate which is routine in any police shooting incident.
Fatal shootings involving police in Britain are rare, with
four fatalities in 2016.
