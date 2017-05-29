GENEVA May 29 Britain is undergoing a subtle
but alarming shift towards criminalising peaceful protest and
free expression, said a U.N. report on Monday that likened it to
a "Big Brother" state of surveillance and suspicion.
The highly critical report covers many policies overseen by
Prime Minister Theresa May in her prior role as home secretary,
Britain's interior minister, and comes 10 days before a general
election that polls say May could win with a narrow majority.
The report, dated May 24, was drawn up before the May 22
suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at a Manchester pop
concert, and makes no reference to it. That attack has prompted
an internal review of how Britain's security services handle
intelligence on suspects.
Britain's MI5 had identified bomber Salman Abedi as a
possible radical but did not have him under surveillance, a
source told Reuters. It is highly unusual for authorities to
confirm an internal probe into possible security service lapses.
Soon after the attack, Manchester police sources told
Reuters they believed security in London - 250 km (160 miles) to
the south - had been prioritised while budget cutting in other
cities saw police staff cut and career opportunities reduced.
A spokesman at Britain's interior ministry declined to
comment on the U.N. report, citing restrictions on the civil
service during an election campaign period.
Written by Maina Kiai, who was U.N. Special Rapporteur on
freedom of peaceful assembly until last month, the report said
Britain's civil society was a "national treasure" now at risk
from police tactics, anti-terrorism legislation and curbs on
charities and trade unions.
Britain's counter-terrorism strategy, known as "Prevent",
was inherently flawed, it said.
"Overall, it appears that Prevent is having the opposite of
its intended effect: by dividing, stigmatising and alienating
segments of the population, Prevent could end up promoting
extremism, rather than countering it," Kiai wrote.
"Students, activists, and members of faith-based
organisations related countless anecdotes of the program being
implemented in a way that translates simply into crude racial,
ideological, cultural and religious profiling, with concomitant
effects on the right to freedom of association of some groups."
TOO WIDE A NET
Britain's security services cast the net far too wide in
their hunt for potential terrorists, the U.N. report said.
Kiai wrote that he had information that the police may have
used "International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers" to
gather intelligence from protestors' phones during peaceful
protests in Birmingham, London, Leicester and in Wales last
year, which he said was a violation of their right to privacy.
The report, to be debated at the U.N. Human Rights Council
next month, follows a critical report on British policing that
Kiai wrote in 2013. Since then, Britain has addressed some
recommendations, but also introduced some restrictive measures.
"In many instances, these moves have been subtle and
gradual, but they are as unmistakable as they are alarming," he
wrote.
"The spectre of 'Big Brother' is so large, in fact, that
some families are reportedly afraid of even discussing the
negative effects of terrorism in their own homes, fearing that
their children would talk about it at school and have their
intentions misconstrued."
Last November, Britain passed a new Investigatory Powers Act
with "intrusive powers (that) are bound to have a detrimental
impact on the legitimate activities carried out by civil society
and political activists, whistle-blowers, organizers and
participants of peaceful protests, and many other individuals
seeking to exercise their fundamental freedoms."
The report urged Britain not to pass a proposed
Counter-Extremism and Safeguarding Bill, which was "highly
problematic", with a vague targeting of "non-violent extremism".
"Government officials themselves seemed to have trouble
defining the term, which signals vast potential for arbitrary
and abusive interpretation," Kiai wrote.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)