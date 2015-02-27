LONDON Feb 27 Britain should appoint an
ambassador on the Arctic or risk being "outmanoeuvred" in the
region by other countries, a committee of lawmakers from
Britain's upper house said on Friday.
As a near neighbour of the Arctic, Britain's recent
engagement with the region has been "too hesitant and cautious"
a House of Lords Arctic Committee report said, while countries
including France and Japan had already appointed ambassadors.
It said "momentous and unprecedented" change was under way
in the Arctic, with temperatures rising twice as fast as the
world average, that would impact the region's environment and
people. Arctic fish stocks will need better monitoring as sea
ice recedes, while more should be done to look at whether oil
and gas extraction in the region can be done safely, it said.
In May, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will kick off two
years at the helm of the Arctic Council, which since 1996 has
linked the United States, Russia, Canada and the Nordic
countries, to coordinate policy in the polar region.
"The UK's approach needs to be more strategic, better
coordinated and more self-confident and proactive, or the UK
risks being outmanoeuvred by other states with less experience
in the Arctic," the House of Lords report said.
It said that given the increased unpredictability in the
foreign policy of Russia, Britain could not be confident that
peaceful cooperation in the region would continue indefinitely.
"Every effort should be made to insulate Arctic cooperation
from geopolitical tensions arising in other parts of the world
because there is a global interest in protecting this unusually
vulnerable environment," it said.
