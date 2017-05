Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in Westminster May 12, 2015. Yui Mok/Press Association/Handout via REUTERS/Files

LONDON The death of opposition Labour lawmaker Jo Cox is a tragedy, British Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"The death of Jo Cox is a tragedy. She was a committed and caring MP (Member of Parliament). My thoughts are with her husband Brendan and her two young children," he said on Twitter.

