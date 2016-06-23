A woman lights a candle during a vigil in memory of murdered British lawmaker, Jo Cox, on what would have been her 42nd birthday in central Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON The man accused of murdering British member of parliament Jo Cox in her electoral district in northern England last week was told on Thursday he will go on trial in November.

Thomas Mair, 52, is accused of shooting and stabbing Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children, in the street as she arrived for a meeting with residents in the town of Birstall. A 77-year-old man who came to her aid was also stabbed.

The murder of the pro-European Union lawmaker horrified politicians and the public and overshadowed the last days of campaigning ahead of Thursday's referendum on whether Britain should remain in the bloc.

Charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a gun and a knife, Mair appeared at London's Old Bailey criminal court via videolink from prison for a brief hearing on Thursday where he spoke only to confirm his name.

At an earlier court hearing, Mair had said his name was "death to traitors, freedom for Britain".

He was remanded in custody is next due in court on Sept. 19.

Judge John Saunders said his trial, which is being handled under terrorism protocols, would start on Nov. 14 and would be led by a High Court judge. Mair is due to enter a plea on Oct. 4.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)