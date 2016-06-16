* Labour MP Jo Cox attacked while preparing to meet
constituents
* Cox backed Remain camp for UK's June 23 EU referendum
* Was mother of two, formerly top figure in Oxfam charity
* Police say 52-year-old man arrested, motive unknown
* Britain in shock over loss of woman with "huge compassion"
(Adds background on Jo Cox)
By Craig Brough
BIRSTALL, England, June 16 A British member of
parliament was shot dead in the street on Thursday, causing deep
shock across Britain and the suspension of campaigning for next
week's referendum on the country's EU membership.
Jo Cox, 41, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party and a
vocal advocate for Britain remaining in the European Union, was
attacked while preparing to meet constituents in Birstall near
Leeds in northern England.
Media reports said she had been shot and stabbed. West
Yorkshire regional police said a 52-year-old man was arrested by
officers nearby and weapons including a firearm recovered. "We
are not in a position to discuss any motive at this time," said
Temporary Chief Constable Dee Collins.
One witness said a man pulled an old or makeshift gun from a
bag and fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the
beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over
the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't
making any noise, but clearly she was in agony."
The lawmaker's husband Brendan said: "She would have wanted
two things above all else to happen now: one, that our precious
children are bathed in love and two, that we all unite to fight
against the hatred that killed her."
The rival referendum campaign groups said they were
suspending activities for the day, with the Remain camp saying
its activities would also be suspended on Friday. Prime Minister
David Cameron said he would pull out of a planned rally in
Gibraltar, the British territory on the southern coast of Spain.
Cameron said the killing of the mother-of-two, who had
worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign,
was a tragedy.
"We have lost a great star," the Conservative prime minister
said. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with
a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful news."
It was not immediately clear what the impact would be on the
June 23 referendum, which has polarised the nation into pro- and
anti-EU camps. But some analysts speculated it could boost the
pro-EU "Remain" campaign, which in recent days has fallen behind
the "Leave" camp in opinion polls.
Britain's sterling currency rose against the dollar after
news of the attack, adding around two cents.
Finance minister George Osborne and Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney scrapped major speeches planned for Thursday evening
and the International Monetary Fund said it had delayed the
publication of a report on the British economy.
'HORRIFIC MURDER'
Media reports, citing witnesses, said the attacker had
shouted out "Britain first", which is the name of a right-wing
nationalist group that describes itself on its website as "a
patriotic political party and street defence organisation".
But the deputy leader of the group, Jayda Fransen,
completely distanced it from the attack, which she described as
"absolutely disgusting".
West Yorkshire's elected Police and Crime Commissioner said
"our information is that this is a localised incident, albeit
one that has a much wider impact".
Gun ownership is highly restricted in Britain, and attacks
of any nature on public figures are rare. The last British
lawmaker to have been killed in an attack was Ian Gow, who died
after a bomb planted by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) exploded
under his car at his home in southern England in 1990.
Britain's Union Jack flag was flying at half-mast over the
Houses of Parliament in London, while in Birstall hundreds of
people attended a vigil at a local church.
Colleagues expressed their shock and disbelief at the death
of Cox, a Cambridge University graduate who had spent a decade
working for aid agency Oxfam in roles including head of
humanitarian campaigning and was known for her work on women's
issues.
She won election to parliament for northern England's Batley
and Spen district at the 2015 general election, and lived with
her husband and children on a traditional Dutch barge moored on
the Thames near the Tower of London.
"We've lost a wonderful woman, we've lost a wonderful member
of parliament, but our democracy will go on," Labour leader
Jeremy Corbyn said in a televised statement. "As we mourn her
memory, we'll work in her memory to achieve that better world
she spent her life trying to achieve."
Labour lawmaker Sarah Champion said: "She's a tiny woman,
five feet nothing and a lion as well - she fights so hard for
the things she believes in. I cannot believe anyone would do
this to her."
Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the
incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged
suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police.
Temporary Chief Constable Collins said a "very significant
investigation with large numbers of witnesses" was under way.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this
incident," she said.
The last attack on a British legislator was in 2010, when
Labour member and ex-cabinet minister Stephen Timms was stabbed
in the stomach at his office in east London by a 21-year-old
student who was angry over his backing for the 2003 Iraq war.
In 2000, a Liberal Democrat local councillor was murdered by
a man with a samurai sword at the offices in western England of
lawmaker Nigel Jones, who was also seriously hurt in the attack.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Michael Holden, Estelle Shirbon,
David Milliken and William Schomberg; Writing by Michael Holden;
Editing by Pravin Char)