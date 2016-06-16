People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British research agency BMG delayed the publication of a closely watched Brexit opinion poll on Thursday after a member of parliament was shot dead in the street in northern England.

The victim of the attack, Jo Cox, 41, was a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party and a vocal advocate for Britain's remaining in the European Union. Britain will hold a referendum on EU membership on June 23.

BMG's decision to publish the opinion poll on Saturday instead of Friday followed decisions by the rival groups "Vote Leave" and "Britain Stronger in Europe" to halt campaigning.

"In light of today's events, tomorrow morning's scheduled release of BMG/Herald EU Referendum polling has been delayed 24 hours to Saturday morning," BMG said in an emailed statement.

It was not immediately clear what the impact of Cox's death would be on the referendum, which has polarised the nation into pro- and anti-EU camps.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Larry King)