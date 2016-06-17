(Adds mayor of Cologne, who survived politically motivated
attack)
LONDON, June 17 British lawmaker Jo Cox was shot
dead in the street in northern England on Thursday, causing
shock across Britain and leading to the suspension of
campaigning for next week's referendum on the country's EU
membership.
Following is a summary of reaction:
BRENDAN COX, JO'S HUSBAND
"Jo believed in a better world and she fought for it every
day of her life with an energy, and a zest for life that would
exhaust most people."
"She would have wanted two things above all else to happen
now, one that our precious children are bathed in love and two,
that we all unite to fight against the hatred that killed her."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"We have lost a great star. She was a great campaigning MP
with huge compassion, with a big heart."
"It is right that we are suspending campaigning activity in
this referendum, and everyone's thoughts will be with Jo's
family and her constituents at this terrible time."
LABOUR PARTY LEADER JEREMY CORBYN
"We've lost a wonderful woman, we've lost a wonderful member
of parliament, but our democracy will go on. Her work will go
on. As we mourn her memory, we'll work in her memory to achieve
that better world she spent her life trying to achieve."
"Jo died doing her public duty at the heart of our
democracy, listening to and representing the people she was
elected to serve."
"In the coming days, there will be questions to answer about
how and why she died. But for now all our thoughts are with Jo's
husband Brendan and their two young children."
U.S. PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE HILLARY
CLINTON
"I am horrified by the assassination of British MP Jo Cox,
murdered earlier today in her district in Northern England. By
all accounts, she was a rising star. It is cruel and terrible
that her life was cut short by a violent act of political
intolerance. It is critical that the United States and Britain,
two of the world's oldest and greatest democracies, stand
together against hatred and violence. This is how we must honour
Jo Cox -- by rejecting bigotry in all its forms, and instead
embracing, as she always did, everything that binds us
together."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"The incident is terrible, dramatic and our thoughts are
with the people affected - the Labour lawmakers, the
politicians. I don't want to connect this with the vote on Great
Britain staying in the European Union."
FRENCH PRIME MINISTER MANUEL VALLS
"Deeply sad for Jo Cox and the British people. Through her
it's our democratic ideals that were targeted. Never accept
that!"
U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN KERRY
"I join you in expressing my deep sorrow that a young
parliamentarian, who obviously was a young woman of enormous
talent, has been killed in the conduct of her duties with her
constituency. It is an assault on everybody who cares about and
has faith in democracy. And our thoughts are profoundly with the
family - her husband, her children - and with all of the British
people, who I know feel the loss profoundly."
FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE
"Jo fought to help the refugees from the Syrian civil war -
she gave a voice to those whose cry for help she felt was not
being heard."
"It changed attitudes and I know it contributed to a change
in policy. She will never know how many lives she helped
transform. Today, doing that job, she senselessly lost her own
life."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM, CHAIRMAN OF
GROUP OF EURO ZONE FINANCE MINISTERS
"The UK is a beacon for peaceful politics, and we hope that
the British public ... can make their democratic choices
serenely and in a safe way next week."
DANISH PRIME MINISTER LARS RASMUSSEN
"My thoughts are with her family, her friends, and the
British people. It was a true shock to me that a British
politician was killed during the campaign."
SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON
"This is utterly shocking and tragic news, which has left
everyone stunned."
"She was held in huge regard as a brilliant young woman, who
had already contributed a huge amount in her time in Parliament,
and today she was simply going about her job as a local MP."
U.S. AMBASSADOR TO BRITAIN MATTHEW BARZUN
"We are heartbroken by the loss to her family and country of
MP Jo Cox. My love and our love to them, in this time of
unbearable grief."
FORMER U.S. CONGRESSWOMAN GABRIELLE GIFFORDS, WHO SURVIVED
SHOOTING IN 2011
"Absolutely sickened to hear of the assassination of Jo Cox.
She was young, courageous, and hardworking. A rising star,
mother, and wife."
MAX LAWSON OF CHARITY OXFAM, WHO WORKED CLOSELY WITH COX
"Jo was a diminutive pocket rocket from the north. She was a
ball of energy, always smiling, full of new ideas, of idealism,
of passion. She gave so much to Oxfam."
DAVID MILIBAND, FORMER BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY
"People in need around the world have lost a tireless,
effective and redoubtable champion today following the murder of
Jo Cox MP. Her passionate advocacy, first of all working in NGOs
and then in Parliament as an elected representative, on behalf
of vulnerable and displaced people was a study in effective
activism."
HENRIETTE REKER, MAYOR OF COLOGNE, WHO SURVIVED A
POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED STABBING LAST OCTOBER
"The death of Jo Cox has really affected me. Xenophobic
slogans inevitably lead to violence.
"We all bear the responsibility that such a situation never
happens again in Germany or Europe."
JOHN CURTICE, POLLING EXPERT AND POLITICS PROFESSOR AT
UNIVERSITY OF STRATHCLYDE
"It's fairly clear no one is quite sure what has happened.
Until it's clear who was responsible and what their motivation
was or it might have been, all it does is stop the campaign when
the 'Remain' side probably would not want it to be stopped."
MUJTABA RAHMAN, EUROPE PRACTICE HEAD AT EURASIA GROUP
"This will hurt the momentum of the 'Leave' campaign, which
has been gaining steadily in recent polls."
"It will allow British Prime Minister David Cameron an
opportunity to act like a statesman and retrieve the agenda,
something he has lost over the last week.
"If the incident is confirmed to have been motivated by
Brexit, it will also reflect poorly on the more strident
elements of the Vote Leave campaign, potentially swinging
undecided voters towards 'Remain'."
ALAN RUSKIN, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF FX RESEARCH AT DEUTSCHE BANK
"Certainly people are talking about the possibility that
this does influence the Brexit vote in favour of 'Remain'. It is
a tragic event all around. There is a sense, there is an
immediate emotional reaction, but there is still a week before
the referendum itself."
"It definitely is seen as part of the story, the recovery of
risk. Generally you are seeing so-called riskier assets recover.
All the assets, whether equities, aussie/yen or sterling/yen are
recovering. They are up on the perception of a higher
probability of a 'Remain' vote."
(Compiled by David Milliken, Andy Bruce, Estelle Shirbon and
Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Susan Thomas)