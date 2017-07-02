FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 19 hours
Cabinet ministers tell May to end austerity: Observer
July 2, 2017 / 2:21 AM / in 19 hours

Cabinet ministers tell May to end austerity: Observer

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain June 29, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure from her ministers to end the government's policy of economic austerity as a new poll shows her popularity has slumped, according to the Observer.

Health minister Jeremy Hunt wants the government to drop a cap on public sector pay rises of a below-inflation 1 percent for nurses, while education minister Justine Greening wants more money for schools, according to the newspaper.

Despite her party's expectations of a landslide victory, May lost her majority in parliament in last month's election, pushing her into a deal with a small eurosceptic Northern Irish Protestant party.

The opposition Labour Party fared better than expected in last month's election with its promises of measures such as the end to a 1 percent cap on public sector pay increases.

May's approval rating is now at minus 20 percentage points against a positive rating of 21 percentage points in April, according to a new Opinium survey for the Observer.

British Agriculture Minister Michael Gove told the Sunday Times newspaper that the government should accept the findings of any future public sector pay reviews.

($1 = 0.7680 pounds)

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

