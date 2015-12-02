LONDON Dec 2 Britain's opposition Labour Party
warned London's financial sector on Wednesday that it needed to
rein in pay and bonuses to avoid a repeat of the excesses seen
in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Labour's finance spokesman John McDonnell, a socialist
appointed in September as part of a sharp shift to the left in
the party's political identity, issued the call in a speech to
businesses in London.
"I just caution people within the banking sector that never
again should they want to endure the opprobrium that they had
after 2008," McDonnell said.
Public anger at big bonuses awarded to bankers who were
bailed out by taxpayers or found to have tried rigging Libor
interest rates or currency markets sparked new curbs across the
world but Britain has gone much further than other countries.
Nevertheless, McDonnell said he believed that signs of
problems related to bankers' bonuses were beginning to
re-emerge.
"There needs to be care about how they arrive at levels of
pay and bonuses themselves," he said.
He also repeated warnings that if his party won power at the
next election, due in 2020, they would move to break up the few
large banks that dominate the retail banking sector.
"Nothing substantive has changed, the same failed
institutions we had before the crash, I believe are all set to
fail again," he said.
"Labour will take a different approach ... We will look at
ways to break up these failing monopolies and promote
alternative sources of finance."
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)