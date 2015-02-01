LONDON Feb 1 Britain's left-leaning Labour
Party's policies are unhelpful for business and a Labour win at
the May election would be a "catastrophe", the head of an
international pharmacy chain said on Sunday.
Stefano Pessina, acting chief executive of the Walgreens
Boots Alliance Inc. which operates Britain's largest
chain of chemists, made the outspoken comments in an interview
with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
Labour leader Ed Miliband, bidding to unseat Conservative
Prime Minister David Cameron, has announced a series of policies
taking aim at what he calls capitalist 'predators' across a
range of industries from energy suppliers to private landlords.
"If they acted as they speak, it would be a catastrophe,"
Pessina told the Sunday Telegraph.
He described Labour's policies towards business as "not
helpful for business, not helpful for the country and in the end
it probably won't be helpful for them."
Labour hold a thin lead over the Conservatives in opinion
polls, but are ranked below their rivals on economic competence,
something which is consistently shown to be high on the list of
key issues for voters ahead of the ballot.
Miliband has promised a more moderate approach to austerity
than the Conservatives, provoking criticism from business lobby
groups with his plans to offset the need for spending cuts by
raising taxes for high earners and owners of high-value homes.
Pessina tempered his comments, saying that the real impact
of a Labour government would depend on the actual implementation
of their policies if they win the election.
"The problem is, would they act that way or not? One thing
is to threaten and to shout, but it is completely different to
be in charge and to manage the country day to day," he said.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)