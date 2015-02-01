(Adds comment from Wallgreens Boots Alliance spokeswoman)
LONDON Feb 1 Britain's left-leaning Labour
Party's policies are unhelpful for business and a Labour win at
the May election would be a "catastrophe", Stefano Pessina, head
of Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc., said on Sunday.
The company later issued a statement saying the comments had
been taken out of context and were made by Pessina in a personal
capacity.
Pessina, acting chief executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc. which operates Boots, Britain's largest chain of
chemists, made the outspoken comments in an interview with the
Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
Labour leader Ed Miliband, bidding to unseat Conservative
Prime Minister David Cameron, has announced a series of policies
taking aim at what he calls capitalist 'predators' across a
range of industries from energy suppliers to private landlords.
"If they acted as they speak, it would be a catastrophe,"
Pessina told the Sunday Telegraph.
Pessina, an Italian national who resides in Monaco,
described Labour's policies as "not helpful for business, not
helpful for the country and in the end it probably won't be
helpful for them."
Wallgreens Boots Alliance issued a statement saying the
comments had been taken out of context.
"Stefano Pessina is not campaigning against Ed Miliband or
Labour," a company spokesman said. "Indeed, he previously held
good relationships with the Labour governments under (former
prime ministers) Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, as well as the
current coalition party led by David Cameron and Nick Clegg."
Labour hold a thin lead over the Conservatives in opinion
polls, but are ranked below their rivals on economic competence,
something which is consistently shown to be high on the list of
key issues for voters ahead of the ballot.
"The British people and British businesses will draw their
own conclusions when those who don't live here, don't pay tax in
this country ... purport to know what is in Britain's best
interests," Labour business spokesman Chuka Umunna said, also
citing criticism over the amount of tax Pessina's firm pays in
Britain.
Miliband has promised a more moderate approach to austerity
than the Conservatives, provoking criticism from business lobby
groups with his plans to offset the need for spending cuts by
raising taxes for high earners and owners of high-value homes.
Pessina tempered his comments, saying that the real impact
of a Labour government would depend on the actual implementation
of their policies if they win the election.
"The problem is, would they act that way or not? One thing
is to threaten and to shout, but it is completely different to
be in charge and to manage the country day to day," he said.
