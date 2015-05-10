LONDON Newly re-elected British Prime Minister David Cameron restored one of his most outspoken and combative allies to a leading cabinet role by naming Michael Gove as justice secretary on Sunday.

Gove was last year shunted into the role of chief whip, responsible for keeping party members in line, in what was seen as a demotion from his previous role as education secretary.

Cameron's Downing Street office confirmed Gove's appointment and also said Chris Grayling, the previous justice secretary, would now be leader of the House of Commons, a cabinet job that involves supervising the government's legislative agenda.

Nicky Morgan, Gove's successor as education secretary, remains in that role, Downing Street said.

One of the most radical figures in Cameron's Conservative party, Gove drove education reform by encouraging the creation of "free schools", directly funded by government but independent of local councils unlike other state schools.

He is seen by the Conservative leadership as a brave and visionary reformer, but his education programme was far from universally popular. Many in the teaching profession objected, and his flagship free schools policy has drawn criticism that it diverted state funding to places that did not need it the most.

Gove's abrasive style also stirred controversy, and last year's reshuffle sparked speculation that he might have been seen as a liability in the run-up to an election.

Cameron's surprisingly clear victory in Thursday's vote has paved the way for him to make new ministerial appointments from Conservative ranks, as he is no longer reliant on his former Liberal Democrat coalition partners.

But so far the main signal has been one of continuity, with the reappointment on Friday of his finance, foreign, defence and interior ministers.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Mark Trevelyan)