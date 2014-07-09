LONDON, July 9 Britain launched a review on
Wednesday into the way that government assets are sold to
private investors, following a political row over whether it
sold the Royal Mail postal service too cheaply last
year.
The price of Royal Mail shares soared by as much as 87
percent shortly after the government sold off a 60 percent stake
in the company in October 2013, drawing heavy criticism from
opposition politicians, trade unions and auditors.
Britain has earmarked 20 billion pounds worth of public
assets to be sold off over the next six years to reduce the
country's national debt.
Business Secretary Vince Cable said the review would look
specifically at ways in which Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)-
the government's preferred method of selling shares to investors
- can be improved, and whether alternatives would be more
suitable for future sales.
Among those assets slated for futures sales are the
remaining stakes in banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland, the rest of Royal Mail, and the government's
40 percent stake in the Eurostar rail link.
The review will be led by Paul Myners, a former government
minister, and will focus on the whether the government could
improve the way in which it gathers information about investor
demand - known as the bookbuilding process. Myners will report
his findings later this year.
Such a review was one of the recommendations of a critical
report into the Royal Mail flotation, published earlier this
year by the National Audit Office. It said that taxpayers had
been short-changed by at least 750 million pounds as a result of
the government's cautious approach to pricing the deal.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)