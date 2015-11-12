LONDON It was a letter like thousands sent to Britain's local councils each year -- an angry resident complaining about cuts to public services.

But the fact it was Prime Minister David Cameron demanding that his own local council be "more creative" over how to spend a budget hit by austerity measures ordered by his Conservative government has stirred accusations of hypocrisy directed at an expensively educated leader who some say is out of touch.

A newspaper in Oxfordshire, where Cameron and his family have a large stone house in one of its many picturesque villages, revealed the exchange of letters with the county council's leader, who was taken to task for suggesting cuts to services for children and old people.

"I was disappointed at the long list of suggestions floated in the briefing note to make significant cuts to frontline services -- from elderly day centres, to libraries, to museums," Cameron wrote to Ian Hudspeth, the Conservative leader of Oxfordshire County Council.

"The briefing note made no mention of the work that could be done to generate savings in a more creative manner."

Hudspeth fought back in a detailed letter in which his message -- that the council was struggling to do more with less money -- struck at the heart of criticism that a government campaign to reduce spending has gone too far.

"I cannot accept your description of a drop in funding of 72 million pounds ($109 million) or 37 percent as a slight fall," Hudspeth wrote to 'Dear David' in response to Cameron's letter dated Sept. 14, according to a copy leaked by the Oxford Mail.

Hudspeth listed the difficulties in covering the growing cost of social and healthcare cover for children and the elderly with reduced funds from London and an inability to increase local taxes by more than 2 percent.

Asked for comment, Hudspeth, who backs Cameron's policy to get rid of Britain's nearly 100 billion pound annual budget deficit "so that it is not passed on to future generations", said he did not want to comment on leaked correspondence that wasn't intended for publication.

ONGOING DISCUSSION

"What I can say is that these letters are part of an ongoing discussion with government about how we can protect frontline services while doing our bit in Oxfordshire to tackle the national budget deficit," he said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Cameron said: "There is still significant scope for sensible savings across local government to be made."

"We will be discussing with Oxfordshire how this can be taken forward to help protect frontline services."

Cameron's government, especially his finance minister George Osborne, has championed plans to wipe out Britain's deficit, a policy which helped spur the Conservatives to a resounding victory over the Labour Party at an election in May.

Osborne has all but staked his reputation as the front runner to succeed the prime minister on achieving a budget surplus by 2020, and he has promised further cuts.

But his critics say his pursuit of what some economists say is an unnecessary goal has blinded him to the effects of austerity and he has been forced to backtrack on cuts in benefits for poor families. [nL8N12R11J]

Both educated at Britain's elite Oxford university, Cameron and Osborne have often been accused of being out of touch with many of Britain's 65 million people.

Cameron's family has aristocratic roots while Osborne is a multi-millionaire thanks to his family's wallpaper business.

"I often ask as to why people who are from wealthy backgrounds decide to sit in government?" asked 'The Wizard', a blog contributor to the Oxford Mail website.

"The answer sure enough, no matter how many people I ask, is always the same. They are there to safeguard their family pile."

Other contributors accused the government of not caring about local services because they are not forced to use them.

For many local governments, deciding where the cuts should fall has become a precarious balancing act, with some feeling they have been handed an unfairly big share of the burden.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Giles Elgood)