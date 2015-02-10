LONDON Feb 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Tuesday he would use the government balance
sheet to guarantee business loans by private lenders if he win's
the May 7 general election.
The next Conservative Government would launch a new
financing scheme for businesses called "Help to Grow," he told
business leaders.
"Our ambition is to help 500 of our fastest growing firms
annually - giving entrepreneurs the access to the kind of
finance their German equivalent would get," he said, adding that
businesses were estimated to need an extra one billion pounds a
year.
"We will plug this billion-pound gap by using the
government's balance sheet to guarantee loans by private
lenders, or by co-investing public money alongside private
money," Cameron said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison and
Guy Faulconbridge)