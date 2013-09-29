* Cameron in new pitch for votes before 2015 election
* Promises tax cuts, easier mortgages to help with living
costs
* Says UK may be forced to ditch European rights accord
* Ridicules rival's tax and policy plans as "nuts"
By Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 29 British Prime
Minister David Cameron began setting out his stall for the 2015
election on Sunday by talking up a contested plan to boost home
ownership and suggesting Britain may ditch Europe's main human
rights treaty, an object of hatred for Eurosceptics.
Seeking to reverse days of gloomy opinion polls before the
start of his ruling Conservative party's annual conference,
Cameron said his decision to bring forward the government's new
12-billion-pound mortgage guarantee scheme would be a shot in
the arm for would-be home owners.
Rejecting criticism from political rivals and economists who
say it risks stoking a housing bubble, Cameron made clear he
plans to place the economy at the heart of the next election at
a time when data suggests it is growing.
"The housing market is recovering, but from a low base,"
Cameron told BBC TV in an interview, saying that RBS,
NatWest, and Halifax, all part-owned by the state, would take
part in the new scheme, due to start next week, three months
early.
"Talk of a housing bubble to people here in Manchester or
Salford and they would literally laugh in your face," he added,
arguing that the house price inflation seen in London and the
southeast of England was not representative of the rest of
Britain.
Cameron's decision to bring the scheme forward by three
months appeared rushed, with crucial details unavailable on the
eve of its launch.
Trailing the Labour party by 11 points in the latest poll
after Labour received a boost from its own conference, Cameron
is trying to convince his party as well as voters that he can
win outright in 2015 and govern alone, rather than in a
two-party coalition, as is now the case.
ELECTION "WIDE OPEN"
He said on Sunday that the outcome of the next election was
"wide open", but that he had to win back centre-right voters who
had drifted towards the UK Independence Party (UKIP), and to
show voters he was helping them with rising living costs.
"We have a huge battle," he said.
Labour has accused Cameron of delivering a slow economic
recovery for the rich at the expense of the poor.
Real wages have fallen since Cameron took power in 2010
while inflation has pushed prices for everything from utility
bills to transport fares higher, even as economic indicators
have begun to pick up across the board.
Cameron said he had had to contend with a huge hole in the
public finances left behind by Labour, which was in power from
1997 to 2010, while suggesting he would try to cut or freeze
taxes, and look at "all markets" to ensure they were treating
consumers fairly.
"We have to make the big argument about living standards,
which is (that) the only way to sustainably raise living
standards is to keep the recovery going," he said.
"To keep on creating jobs, and we are creating those jobs;
to keep on cutting the deficit, because that keeps interest
rates and crucially mortgage rates low; and to keep on cutting
people's taxes, because that is the way to give people more of
their own money in their own pockets."
Cameron refused to match a promise by Labour leader Ed
Miliband to freeze energy bills, however, ridiculing it and what
he said were ill-considered Labour plans to raise taxes on big
companies in a range of sectors.
"ANTI-BUSINESS, ANTI-ENTERPRISE"
"If you take his approach as a whole, it is anti-business,
it is anti-enterprise, it is saying to companies that are
investing in Britain: 'I am going to put up your taxes'," said
Cameron. "It is nuts, frankly, to put up corporation tax."
Cameron also moved to try to neutralise what it emerging as
one of the biggest threats to his re-election: UKIP.
With no lawmakers in the British parliament, UKIP, which
wants Britain to leave the EU and an end to what it calls
"open-door immigration", has seen its support surge in opinion
polls.
Surveys suggest it has begun to siphon off support from the
Conservatives, notably in decisive "swing" constituencies that
will help decide the 2015 election.
Under pressure from UKIP and like-minded lawmakers in his
own party, Cameron has promised to try to renegotiate Britain's
EU ties and hold a referendum on its continued membership by the
end of 2017 if he is re-elected.
On Sunday he went further, saying Britain might be forced to
abolish the Human Rights Act, which since 2000 has made the
European Convention on Human Rights, signed by the 47 members of
the Council of Europe, enforceable in Britain's courts.
A series of high-profile cases, such as that of radical
cleric Abu Qatada, who resisted British attempts to send him to
Jordan to face terrorism charges for more than a decade, have
angered many voters and exposed successive governments to the
accusation that they do not control Britain's own borders.
In July, the European Court of Human Rights, which upholds
the convention, angered British critics further, ruling that
Britain had violated the rights of three murderers by jailing
them for life with no prospect of release.
Asked if Britain should leave the Convention, of which it is
a founding signatory, Cameron said: "It may be that that is
where we end up."