LONDON Nov 17 British Prime Minister David
Cameron warned on Monday that the global economy was at risk of
slipping back into crisis as the euro zone and emerging
economies slow and geopolitical risks rise.
"Six years on from the financial crash that brought the
world to its knees, red warning lights are once again flashing
on the dashboard of the global economy," Cameron said in an
opinion piece in the Guardian newspaper.
Cameron, facing a national election in May, sought to
contrast the situation in many struggling economies with
Britain's strong growth over the past year and a half.
As well as the risk of a recession in the euro zone -- home
to Britain's main trading partners -- and the slowing of
emerging economies, stalled global trade talks, the Ebola
epidemic and conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine made for an
uncertain outlook for the world economy, he said.
Cameron said his government would stick to its plan to cut
Britain's budget deficit and bring down public debt.
"In six months' time, Britain will face a choice: the
long-term plan that has seen it prosper, or the easy answers
that would surely have seen it fail," Cameron wrote.
His Conservative party is running slightly behind the
opposition Labour party in most opinion polls although Cameron
and his team are given much higher marks on economic competence
by voters.
Britain's opposition Labour party hit back, saying the prime
minister was "making excuses" for a slowdown in growth which is
expected in the final months of this year.
"David Cameron should be trying to strengthen growth and
make sure working people finally benefit from it, not making
excuses for slower growth," lawmaker Chris Leslie, Labour's
spokesman on finance, said.
