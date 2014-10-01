BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 1 British Prime
Minister David Cameron's plans for income tax cuts, if his
Conservative Party wins next May's national election, would cost
7.2 billion pounds ($11.65 billion) a year by 2020, the
Conservative Party said.
Cameron said earlier on Wednesday that a re-elected
Conservative government would raise the threshold for the
country's 40 percent rate of income tax and allow people to earn
more before they start paying income tax.
The tax cuts would be subject to the government meeting its
target of eliminating the budget deficit.
"The cost of increasing the personal allowance to 12,500
pounds by April 2020 is 5.6 billion pounds. The cost of
increasing the higher rate threshold to 50,000 pounds by April
2020 is 1.6 billion pounds," the Conservative Party said in a
briefing note issued to reporters.
