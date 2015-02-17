* Britain faces tight national election on May 7
LONDON, Feb 17 The Church of England made a rare
foray into politics on Tuesday, less than three months before a
national election, warning that British democracy was failing
and the immigration debate had acquired a racist undercurrent.
Its comments, published in a booklet for Christians, irked
some politicians who believe the Church should stay out of
politics, and prompted Prime Minister David Cameron to defend
his welfare reform programme after bishops raised concerns that
some of the language used to advocate it was divisive.
The Church said it had every right to speak out, stressed it
wasn't urging people to support any particular party, and said
it wanted to draw attention to Britain's "almost moribund
political culture."
"Our country is hungry for a new approach to political life
that will change the political weather," it said.
"No such thing is yet on offer for 2015, though this may be
an election that sows the seeds from which a new narrative might
emerge. Or it may be an election which confirms people in
cynicism and despair."
The election will be held May 7. Cameron's Conservatives are
narrowly behind or level with the opposition Labour Party in
most opinion polls.
Some polls suggest large numbers of voters will abandon both
in favour of more radical left or right-wing parties such as the
Green Party or the anti-EU UK Independence Party.
"Numerous polls show that a majority of people think that it
will make no difference whichever party is in power," the
bishops wrote. "Our democracy is failing because successive
administrations have done little to address the trends which are
most influential in shaping ordinary people's lives."
Two of the biggest pre-election issues are Britain's
sizeable budget deficit and immigration. In both debates, the
language is dangerously divisive, the bishops said.
"The way we talk about migration, with ethnically
identifiable communities being treated as 'the problem' has,
deliberately or inadvertently, created an ugly undercurrent of
racism in every debate about immigration," they wrote.
On the economics debate, they complained that a narrative
describing people living on welfare as "undeserving" deterred
people from offering neighbourly help.
Nadine Dorries, a lawmaker from Cameron's party, accused the
Church of having a left-wing bias.
"The Church is always silent when people are seeking its
voice, and yet seems to be very keen to dive in on political
issues when actually no one is asking it to," she told BBC
radio.
