May 9 Here is a look at the Conservative-led
coalition since it took power almost two years ago as it
unveiled its latest policies when the Queen opened a new session
of parliament on Wednesday.
May 11, 2010 - Third-placed Liberal Democrats agree to join
the Conservatives in Britain's first coalition government since
World War Two, bringing an end to 13 years of Labour rule.
May 24 - Finance minister George Osborne and Lib Dem
Treasury minister David Laws unveil 6.2 billion pounds of
spending cuts for 2010/11. Five days later Laws resigned in an
expenses scandal over rent. Danny Alexander replaces him.
June 22 - Coalition produces the harshest budget in a
generation, slashing spending, raising value-added tax and
slapping a levy on banks to cut a record deficit.
Oct. 20 - In a spending review, Britain announces a
cost-cutting drive which will total 80 billion pounds and raise
the retirement age.
Dec. 9 - Protesters attack government buildings and damage a
car carrying Prince Charles in more protests after parliament
votes to raise fees paid by university students. Less than half
the 57 Liberal Democrat lawmakers voted in favour of the rise.
Jan. 21, 2011 - Cameron's media chief Andy Coulson resigns
over allegations of phone hacking at the News of the World
tabloid which he used to edit, raising questions over the prime
minister's judgment.
Jan. 25 - Official data shows the British economy contracted
in the final three months of 2010, shocking markets and fuelling
criticism of the coalition's austerity plan.
August - Riots and looting break out in the poor London
district of Tottenham and extend across England following a
protest over a fatal shooting by police on Aug. 4. The violence
spreads over the next days with five people being killed and
more than 4,000 arrested in connection with the riots.
Nov. 29 - Finance Minister George Osborne presents his
autumn statement which shows his deficit plans are under strain
and pointing to a much slower recovery.
Dec. 9 - Cameron sets the country on a separate orbit from
other members of the EU when he refuses to sign a treaty on
measures to help resolve the eurozone debt crisis after failing
to win protection for Britain's financial services sector.
Jan. 10, 2012 - The British government sets out conditions
under which Scotland would be allowed to hold a referendum on
breaking away from Britain.
March 21 - George Osborne unveils a new budget which
cemented the government's seven-year austerity plan, cut income
taxes for the biggest earners but raided tax relief for the
elderly, compounding the Conservatives' image as a party
favouring the wealthy. The budget also contained a tax hike for
hot foods such as meat pasties, a popular pastry snack.
April 25 - Economic data shows Britain's economy has fallen
into its second recession since the financial crisis after a
shock contraction at the start of 2012.
May 4 - Boris Johnson avoids a nationwide defeat for Cameron
by winning as London mayor in local elections that saw voters
angry at Britain's economic woes flock to the opposition Labour
party and a right-wing anti-European fringe party.
May 9 - The Queen sets out the government's plans for the
year ahead, including reforming the House of Lords.