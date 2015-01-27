LONDON Jan 27 When Britain's coalition
government of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats took power in
2010, bookmakers put its chances of surviving a full five-year
term at little more than 50-50.
The alliance -- Britain's first coalition since World War
Two -- survived battered but intact in the run-up to this year's
election. But the country now faces more complicated scenarios
after May 7.
Just 100 days before the polls, Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives and Ed Miliband's Labour party are both
stuck on 32-34 percent of the vote, opinion polls show, weakened
by surging support for alternative parties such as the UK
Independence Party, the Scottish National Party and the Greens.
With the two main parties unlikely to win a majority on
their own, some investors are worrying an inconclusive election
could be followed within months by another, leading to years of
weak government as occurred after two elections in 1974.
"At the moment you have so many unknowns, it's not
implausible you end up with a minority government that is hard
to sustain in a fractured political system," said Mike Amey, UK
portfolio manager at PIMCO, the world's largest bond fund.
The pound has fallen against the dollar to around its lowest
level since mid-2013, partly reflecting that international
observers are unsure about which of several possible outcomes
will follow the election.
If Cameron returns to Downing Street, he will come under
pressure to honour his promise to hold a referendum on Britain's
membership of the European Union, and possibly bring it forward.
Labour's leader Miliband does not want an EU vote, saying it
would pose too much of a risk to the economy. But his proposed
controls on utilities and banks, along with calls for higher
pay, have worried business leaders.
Lawmakers on Labour's left may challenge Miliband's promises
to maintain austere levels of public spending.
COALITION UK
Some analysts say the most stable scenario might be another
cross-party deal involving either the Conservatives or Labour
with the centrist LibDems.
"The taboo has been broken and whatever the electorate
thinks of coalitions, they don't actually regard the prospect of
another one as a complete nightmare," Tim Bale, a politics
professor at Queen Mary University in London, said.
While coalition governments are common in other European
countries, they have been rare in Britain thanks to its
electoral system which gives nothing to runners-up.
The normal order was broken in 2010 by disenchantment among
voters with the two main parties as Britain struggled to cope
with the effects of the financial crisis.
The pairing of the Conservatives and the LibDems brought
together two parties with once very different views on spending,
tax and EU membership. But its supporters say concessions by
both sides kept Britain on a relatively stable path over the
past five years as they brought down a huge budget deficit,
albeit less quickly than planned.
Indeed, some pro-EU Conservatives now say privately they
would prefer another deal with the LibDems - who also support EU
membership - to a small Conservative majority that would leave
the party beholden to the members of it determined to take
Britain out of the bloc, politics professor Bale said.
"It's kind of the love that dare not speak its name," he
said.
But a two-party alliance may not be enough to secure power
after the May election. With the main three parties unpopular
with disenchanted voters, opinion polls suggest a
Conservative-LibDem alliance would need support another party's
support in order to rule.
SAFE HAVEN?
When Conservative finance minister George Osborne said last
month he would let Northern Ireland's devolved parliament set
corporate tax rates, it was interpreted as an overture to
regional lawmakers whose support could help the Conservatives
form a government.
Another option for the Tories is an alliance with the
anti-EU UK Independence Party, which has two MPs now but may win
more in May. That would come at the cost of a promise to hold a
referendum on EU membership sooner than the 2017 date so far
mentioned by Cameron.
If Labour emerges from the election as the biggest party but
short of a majority, it might turn to the left-wing Scottish
National Party, possibly outside a formal coalition agreement.
The SNP has said it would never prop up a Conservative
government and would only support Labour if Miliband toned down
spending cuts and promised not to base a new generation of
nuclear-armed submarines on the River Clyde.
The party is gunning for Labour's Scottish seats and if it
wins them is very likely to make more powers for Scotland a
prerequisite of support for any UK government alliance.
PIMCO's Amey said British politics was likely to revert to
its traditional two-party system once voters' wages started to
grow and the public felt more secure with traditional options.
But, he warned, "..that's not to say that it is going to
happen overnight. When we get to the 2020 election could quite
easily be in the same situation."
While the worst-case scenario for many investors is a
government so unstable that it collapses, requiring another
election, an uncertain outlook is welcome news for others.
Bookmakers are hoping for record business on the election,
given the sheer range of bets and possible outcomes.
"It's the political equivalent of the Grand National," said
Graham Sharpe, a spokesman for gambling firm William Hill,
referring to Britain's most famous horse race.
"Normally, you're just asking whether the Conservatives or
Labour will win. This time, you have 11 or 12 potential
outcomes."
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Sophie Walker)