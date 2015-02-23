* Straw lobbied Ukraine prime minister for trader in 2011
* EU sugar regulations were changed after his lobbying
LONDON Feb 23 Former British foreign minister
Jack Straw highlighted two occasions on which he lobbied
successfully on behalf of commodities trader ED&F Man in an
interview that has helped to reignite a damaging 2010 "cash for
access" row.
Straw and another former British foreign minister, Malcolm
Rifkind, were filmed offering their services to a fictitious
Chinese company in return for thousands of pounds during an
investigation by Britain's Telegraph newspaper and Channel 4.
In 2011, ED&F Man wanted to import raw sugarcane into
Ukraine, refine it in the company's factory there and then
export it, but ran into difficulties due to recently introduced
Ukrainian regulations, Straw told undercover reporters.
Straw said he went to Kiev to meet with Ukraine's prime
minister, accompanied by the British ambassador, and they
managed to get the law changed.
ED&F Man was entitled to pursue its legitimate commercial
interests and seek changes in the law. Straw ensured that his
work for the company was signed off properly by the appropriate
parliamentary committee. He also declared the trip.
Both lawmakers have referred themselves to the Parliamentary
Commissioner for Standards and there was no suggestion in the
report that they did anything illegal.
"All of my outside paid work is fully and properly declared
under rules that apply to MPs. I have also sought specific
guidance from the Office of the Advisory Committee on Business
Appointments (of former ministers) before undertaking projects,"
Straw said in response to the investigation.
London-based sugar and coffee merchant ED&F Man is largely
employee-owned although German sugar company Suedzucker AG
has a 24.99 percent stake.
Straw also highlighted another occasion on which EU sugar
regulations were hampering ED&F Man's ability to do business.
"I got in to see the relevant director general and his
officials in Brussels and we got the sugar regulations changed
... the crucial thing about this, it's all, it's public that the
regulations have been changed, but the best way of dealing with
these things is under the radar," he told the reporters.
A spokesman for ED&F Man confirmed the company employed
Straw as a paid consultant and that he had helped it resolve the
two issues but declined further comment.
In the 2010 "cash for access" scandal, former ministers were
recorded saying they could influence government policy for
money.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Dale Hudson)