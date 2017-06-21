LONDON, June 21 Britain's government presented a "broad programme" on Wednesday and is confident that parliament will support it, a spokesman for Theresa May said, in a clear nod to the watered down agenda presented by a weakened prime minister.

"This is a broad programme for government that we've put forward, we think it's good programme for government, we think its a programme ... that the whole house can get behind," the spokesman said.

"The prime minister has also said that the election did not deliver the result that we had hoped for and that we will reflect on the reasons for that, and will govern with humility in the national interest and I think you can see that reflected in what we've put forward today."

The spokesman said some policies were not mentioned in the Queen's speech, including the expansion of the Heathrow airport and measures on corporate government, but the government remained committed to such policies. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout)