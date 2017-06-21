LONDON, June 21 Britain's government presented a
"broad programme" on Wednesday and is confident that parliament
will support it, a spokesman for Theresa May said, in a clear
nod to the watered down agenda presented by a weakened prime
minister.
"This is a broad programme for government that we've put
forward, we think it's good programme for government, we think
its a programme ... that the whole house can get behind," the
spokesman said.
"The prime minister has also said that the election did not
deliver the result that we had hoped for and that we will
reflect on the reasons for that, and will govern with humility
in the national interest and I think you can see that reflected
in what we've put forward today."
The spokesman said some policies were not mentioned in the
Queen's speech, including the expansion of the Heathrow airport
and measures on corporate government, but the government
remained committed to such policies.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout)