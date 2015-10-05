By Elizabeth Piper
MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Oct 5 The Bank of Labour -
print money, spend money, repeat.
At the annual conference of Britain's ruling Conservative
Party, derision over the election of far-left lawmaker Jeremy
Corbyn as leader of the main opposition Labour Party is never
far from the surface.
At a stall in the conference centre, red 100 pounds notes
were handed out with Corbyn's face and the slogan 'print money,
spend money, repeat' - mocking the Labour leader's financial
policies which one minister said would "wreck the economy".
Many Conservatives see his election, which exposed deep
divisions in Labour, as a gift. With almost three in four people
failing to see Corbyn as a prime minister-in-waiting, some argue
he is all but unelectable and may have handed the Conservatives
at least 10 more years in power.
But despite speeches loaded with sarcasm, Conservative
ministers are wary of being triumphalist and instead are trying
to show they are "business as usual" to press their advantage.
"Let us send out the message loud and clear, Labour are a
threat to our national security, our economic security and the
security of every family in Britain," Business Secretary Sajid
Javid told the conference in northern city of Manchester.
"We will not let them wreck our country!"
The Conservative finance minister, George Osborne, said
Labour's policies, which Corbyn says will protect the most
vulnerable in society and produce a kinder, more compassionate
politics, would drive the economy into ruin.
The Conservative Party is keen to burnish an image that only
it can look after the economy, after doubts over Labour
stewardship dealt the party a crushing defeat in parliamentary
elections in May.
"No, it's always the poorest who suffer when the economy
fails. It's always working families who lose their jobs. That's
not a kinder, caring Britain," Osborne said.
"It's economic cruelty dressed up as socialist compassion."
But the sharp words - a mainstay of party conferences which
are as much aimed at firing up old members as appealing to new
voters - were tempered by appeals to not become complacent.
One top aide told Reuters that the party had to make sure it
did not allow divisive policies such as membership of the
European Union to end in infighting. Prime Minister David
Cameron has promised a referendum by the end of 2017 to settle
an issue that has split the party for years.
Veteran former politician and Conservative Party member,
Edwina Currie, said the tone of the conference was surprising.
"I thought it would be back-slapping, with everyone drunk on
champagne, self-congratulatory and smug, but it's completely
different. It's business-like," said Currie, a lawmaker for 14
years.
She said the party, which won a majority for the first time
in 18 years in May, needed to prove it could rule and credited
Osborne, seen by many as the Conservative prime
minister-in-waiting, with giving a "hard edge" to the
conference.
"They have got to deliver," Currie told Reuters.
"If we still have austerity, debt and have failed to keep
our promises in five years, then people will vote for the
(Labour) dream, this nirvana, their imaginary world."
