LONDON, June 21 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation
tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the
economy grow.
"If we're going to grasp the opportunities as we leave the
European Union, we need to build a stronger economy," she told
parliament after presenting her government's programme in the
Queen's speech.
"In this Queen's speech we will continue to improve the
public finances and work towards getting our country back to
living within its means ... and we will encourage businesses to
grow and create jobs by continuing to cut corporation tax."
(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper,; Editing by
Alistair Smout)