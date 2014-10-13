LONDON Oct 13 Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) could be included for the first time in a high-profile televised leaders' debate ahead of next May's general election, under a proposal put forward by broadcasters for political approval on Monday.

UKIP leader Nigel Farage, whose party won its first ever elected parliamentary seat last week, have been be invited to take part in one of three debates which are likely to define the poltical agenda ahead of the vote.

Farage's inclusion recognises that his party is expected to play a major role in the election on the back of rising concern about immigration and Britain's relationship with the European Union - a trend which has seen them siphon votes away from Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative party.

Britain held U.S.-style leaders' debates for the first time in the run up to the last general election in 2010.

The debates were credited with giving Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg a boost in his poll rating that ultimately led to his party entering government for the first time, as junior partners in coalition with the Conservatives.

The proposed format for the 2015 debates would initially see Cameron go head-to-head with Labour leader Ed Miliband, joined by Clegg for a second show, with Farage appearing alongside all three in the final broadcast. The final format will be subject to all political parties' agreement. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)