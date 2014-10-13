LONDON Oct 13 Britain's anti-EU UK Independence
Party (UKIP) could be included for the first time in a
high-profile televised leaders' debate ahead of next May's
general election, under a proposal put forward by broadcasters
for political approval on Monday.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage, whose party won its first ever
elected parliamentary seat last week, have been be invited to
take part in one of three debates which are likely to define the
poltical agenda ahead of the vote.
Farage's inclusion recognises that his party is expected to
play a major role in the election on the back of rising concern
about immigration and Britain's relationship with the European
Union - a trend which has seen them siphon votes away from Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservative party.
Britain held U.S.-style leaders' debates for the first time
in the run up to the last general election in 2010.
The debates were credited with giving Liberal Democrat
leader Nick Clegg a boost in his poll rating that ultimately led
to his party entering government for the first time, as junior
partners in coalition with the Conservatives.
The proposed format for the 2015 debates would initially see
Cameron go head-to-head with Labour leader Ed Miliband, joined
by Clegg for a second show, with Farage appearing alongside all
three in the final broadcast. The final format will be subject
to all political parties' agreement.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)