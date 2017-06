LONDON, June 13 Prime Minister Theresa May could reach a deal to prop up her government with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday or Wednesday, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

Kuenssberg cited unidentified sources as saying that a deal was as likely as not tomorrow as today.

"Within 36 hours here will be government commanding an absolutely majority,' she cited the sources as saying. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)