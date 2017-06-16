LONDON The leader of the Northern Irish party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government has told the BBC her party's lawmakers will support the prime minister's legislative programme next week.

Arlene Foster said it was "right and proper" that her Democratic Unionist Party would vote for May's Queen's Speech next week. She also said that the talks with May's party had covered corporation tax and same sex marriage.

Britain has pledged to devolve corporation tax setting powers to Northern Ireland once Belfast demonstrates its finances are on a sustainable footing. The Northern Ireland executive, currently in limbo, had committed to setting a rate of 12.5 percent, matching that of the Irish Republic, in April 2018.

A source close to the party said on Saturday that the deal between the DUP and May's Conservative Party was likely to steer clear of social issues such as abortion and gay rights and focus instead on additional funding for the British province. [nL8N1J70FF]

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Padraic Halpin)