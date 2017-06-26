Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, poses for a photograph with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, and Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The United Kingdom's government has agreed to increase spending by 1 billion pounds over two years as part of a deal to ensure the support of the province's biggest Protestant party for Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government.

"Today we have reached an agreement with the Conservative Party on support for government in parliament," DUP leader Arlene Foster said in Downing Street. "This agreement will operate to deliver a stable government in the United Kingdom's national interest at this vital time."

"Following our discussions the Conservative Party has recognised the case for higher funding in Northern Ireland, given our unique history and indeed circumstances over recent decades," Foster said. "We welcome this financial support of 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) in the next two years."

($1 = 0.7851 pounds)

