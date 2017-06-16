U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
DUBLIN, June 16 Arlene Foster, the head of the small Northern Irish political party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government, said on Friday she wanted a "sensible Brexit" that would work for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
Foster's Democratic Unionist Party has been in talks with May's Conservatives after the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a national election. Foster said talks with May would continue into next week.
"We want to see a Brexit that works for everybody, not just in Northern Ireland from my perspective but in the Republic of Ireland as well, so it is about a sensible Brexit," Foster told reporters in Dublin.
"I know people want to talk about soft Brexit, hard Brexit, all of these things but what we want to see is a sensible Brexit and one that works for everybody.
"As you know the Queen's Speech has been now set for next Wednesday. We will continue with those negotiations throughout the weekend and into next week."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; writing by Kate Holton)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, June 22 Management at Petróleo Brasileiro SA will pursue an initial public offering of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Thursday, as Brazil's state-controlled oil company aims to cut debt and capital spending in low-return activities.