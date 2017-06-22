LONDON, June 22 There is a very good chance that British Prime Minister Theresa May will strike a deal by next Thursday to get the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party for her minority government, a senior DUP lawmaker said.

When asked on BBC radio what the chances were of a deal by Thursday, DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said: "I think very good." He added: "the sooner the better."

"The prime minister is moving this process, the agreement process, forward," Donaldson said. "She's engaged now and we welcome that and I think that since that has happened we have been moving forward."

"I'll say this about Ulster men and Ulster women, we are no pushover," he said.