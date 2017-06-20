LONDON, June 20 The small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party could agree a deal this week to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party after it lost its parliamentary majority in a snap election earlier this month, a DUP source said on Tuesday.

The DUP and Conservatives have been negotiating since the vote on June 8 when May lost her majority in the 650-seat parliament, meaning she requires support from the 10 members of the DUP to pass legislation.

The DUP source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was possible that a deal was possible this week as it was agreed in principle, but some details needed to be tied down.

Britain's finance ministry was still to agree the details of spending in the province but it was not an overriding problem, the source said. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)